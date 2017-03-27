- In the video above, TMZ Sports catches up with 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page and asks him about UFC star Miesha Tate being interested in working with WWE. Page says Tate is the real deal, would be "real money" in WWE and believes they have to be talking.
- As seen below, one of the social media workers running the WWE Network Twitter account had some fun with a mention of The Hardys' "BROKEN" gimmicks when posting a video from the WrestleMania 25 Extreme Rules match with Jeff Hardy vs. Matt Hardy. Matt and Jeff are expected to make their WWE returns soon.
You better believe tables were BROKEN in the battle between The #HardyBoyz at the 25th Anniversary of #WrestleMania! #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/Bvtg4fmGWo— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 26, 2017
