Source: Cheap Heat

Recently on the Cheap Heat podcast, WWE Superstar and Executive Vice President, Triple H talked about the so-called 'ultimate thrill ride' that is WrestleMania 33, live from Orlando, Florida on April 2, 2017. Notably, Triple H talked about WWE's plans for Braun Strowman, being excited for Roman Reigns versus The Undertaker, and how long the WWE Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar versus Goldberg may be.

According to Triple H, he is unsure as to how Strowman will be figured in to WrestleMania this year, but that WWE has big plans for 'The Abominable Strowman' going forward.

"Yeah, I'm not 100% sure exactly the plan. Look, I can't imagine… this is the time of year that everybody is so busy. I haven't been… Vince has been laying out a lot of this and I haven't been around for a lot of it because we've kind of been running in different directions, so to speak, with a lot of our projects and stuff, so I haven't had that exact conversation with him. I'm imagining, though, he has got a lot of stuff behind him. I can't imagine we're going to just let that fall off, and, surely, that there are big plans for him on the other side. I know that."

On the subject of Strowman, Triple H recalled a time when WWE Chairman Vince McMahon forgot how green 'The Monster Among Men' really was.

"There was a period of time, he had been with us now, maybe a month or two after he debuted on the main roster, and he did something in the ring that Vince had just told him about, and, or, had me talk to him about, and then he did it again. And Vince looks at me and he goes, 'what is the matter with this guy? Like, I don't get that. Is he going to make it or… I don't understand why he doesn't get that. What is wrong with him?' And I looked at him and I go, 'Vince, it's like his fifteenth match.' Like, do you know what I mean? 'He's trying to figure out what he's doing. He's lucky he got in the ring today.' And he looked right at me and he was like, 'that's a really great point. Never mind.'"

Triple H acknowledged that he is excited to see Reigns versus The Undertaker at 'The Showcase Of The Immortals'. Moreover, 'The Cerebral Assassin' cautioned that the WWE Universe will get very loud during the battle over the yard.

"Look, to me, any time Taker goes to the ring, I'm excited for it and I'm anxious to see that match and it's so funny now when a Roman Reigns… people are going to be excited for that match. It's going to be loud for that match. The people, some like him [and] some don't like him. It's just this crazy place in the business where we're at right now. But that to me is going to be something special to me. Even last [Monday] when they were in the ring together, you could feel it. That place was buzzing. And they'll all say afterwards, 'ah, I didn't want to see that match!' Really, because you were pretty loud when they were out there staring at each other."

With respect to Lesnar versus Goldberg, Triple H admitted that he does not know how long the match will go and shrewdly averred that this curiosity factor is all part of the spectacle that is 'The Show Of Shows'.

"I think there's a lot of hype, and people can say what they want about it, but there's a lot of hype and a lot of buildup around the Goldberg and Lesnar [main event]. And, to me, that's exciting. What are they going to do with it? And that's the point you can get to. You can say whatever you want about it, but at the end of it, what are they going to do with that? And that's awesome." Triple H continued, "yeah, I don't [know what Goldberg is capable of at this point]. I've been in the ring with Brock and when Brock grabs you and throws you, you don't have a whole lot of choice. It's, 'what can you handle in the landing?' and so it's going to be interesting to see where that all goes. I don't know. And maybe Goldberg's 100%, but even if you don't look at it from that standpoint and you just look at it from the storyline standpoint, what are they going to do? Are they going to go 20 minutes? Are they going to go five? Go a minute? I don't know! Right [Goldberg has wrestled four minutes in his last three matches, according to podcast host Peter Rosenberg], so if he goes five, it's awesome!"

