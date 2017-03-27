It looks like WWE is going big for the "Ultimate Thrill Ride" of the year as rumors from inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando indicate that the company is building a roller coaster to be a part of the set. WWE has used a roller coaster in the promotional material for this year's WrestleMania with the "Ultimate Thrill Ride" theme.
Below are some photos and videos from fans in the Orlando area:
Here is another photo of the wrestlemania stage being built, it looks absolutely massive #WWE #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/TEjLEZO0TN— WWE/NXT (@wweukfanatic) March 25, 2017
I got so many goosebumps today while watching the #WrestleMania stage being constructed. Just ONE more week! pic.twitter.com/0Z21vpeIbm— Lex (@TheWrestleScoop) March 25, 2017
WrestleMania 33 Stage ???? I can't wait ?? #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/s7ibgTJ39T— Marven | 7 Days (@wwemarven) March 26, 2017
Here is an overhead look at the wrestlemania stage under construction looks like the ramp will be coming down from the top of the stage #WWE pic.twitter.com/gu8YCsqqq6— WWE/NXT (@wweukfanatic) March 26, 2017
The #WrestleMania stage is going to be something. pic.twitter.com/cH5G4JvHeo— Riz (@johncenaAm) March 26, 2017
WrestleMania stage update pic.twitter.com/LMRQjD165K— Lex (@TheWrestleScoop) March 25, 2017
WrestleMania stage update pic.twitter.com/vDV8Uit38d— Lex (@TheWrestleScoop) March 25, 2017
WrestleMania stage update pic.twitter.com/um1fJ2oB4w— Lex (@TheWrestleScoop) March 25, 2017
WrestleMania 33 stage pic.twitter.com/z72z2QIQde— Lex (@TheWrestleScoop) March 25, 2017
WrestleMania 33 stage pic.twitter.com/TYRImldxLE— Lex (@TheWrestleScoop) March 25, 2017
WrestleMania stage update pic.twitter.com/N62sbMQWrq— Lex (@TheWrestleScoop) March 25, 2017
March 25, 2017
@JDfromNY206 Looks as if WWE has taken the "Ultimate Thrill Ride" slogan for Wrestlemania 33 literally and are constructing a roller coaster pic.twitter.com/70o4ADRJ1O— JONNY MARKO007 (@JONNYMAR0071019) March 27, 2017
