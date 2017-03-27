- Above is a special edition of WWE Top 10 with the 20 greatest WrestleMania entrances.

- Lana, Corey Graves, Big Show and Finn Balor represented WWE at a Make-A-Wish Gala this weekend and surprised Logan and Slater with tickets to WrestleMania 33. Lana tweeted these photos from the event:

The power of a Wish! Honored to be a part of @MakeAWish gala & making Logan's & Slater's wishes come true! See you at @Wrestlemania @WWE pic.twitter.com/uQTVZhj9uM — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) March 27, 2017

