- Former SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha will be appearing at the Colonial Honda Dealership at 2100 Walthall Center Drive in Colonial Heights, VA this Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- As noted, the official WWE Network Twitter account posted the video below from the WrestleMania 25 Extreme Rules match between Matt and Jeff Hardy. They gave a tip of the hat to the Hardys "Broken" gimmick, as seen below:
You better believe tables were BROKEN in the battle between The #HardyBoyz at the 25th Anniversary of #WrestleMania! #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/Bvtg4fmGWo— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 26, 2017
Matt Hardy responded to WWE's tweet, writing:
Did someone say #BROKEN?— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 27, 2017
EXQUISITE. https://t.co/ystJfco39m
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.