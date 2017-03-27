- Former SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha will be appearing at the Colonial Honda Dealership at 2100 Walthall Center Drive in Colonial Heights, VA this Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

- Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam returned to action at this past Friday's Pacific Coast Wrestling event in Wilmington, CA. RVD defeated MVP after hitting a Five Star Frog Splash.

Rob Van Dam Talks Bad Booking During Last WWE Run, Walking Out Of WWE During ECW Angle, WWE Politics
- As noted, the official WWE Network Twitter account posted the video below from the WrestleMania 25 Extreme Rules match between Matt and Jeff Hardy. They gave a tip of the hat to the Hardys "Broken" gimmick, as seen below:


Matt Hardy responded to WWE's tweet, writing:


