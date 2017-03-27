- In the video above, Carmella reveals her custom sneakers for Sunday's WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view. Carmella will be participating in the SmackDown Women's Title match that will see Alexa Bliss defend against a number of women from the SmackDown roster.
- As noted, WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day rang the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange this morning. Below are photos and video of Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods promoting WrestleMania 33:
What better way to start @WrestleMania than have #TheNewDay open the @NYSE! pic.twitter.com/Y02K4TFlNq— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2017
.@WWEBigE @XavierWoodsPhD @TrueKofi give out new day pops to the President of @NYSE, Tom Farley! pic.twitter.com/O0kxjRJTrM— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2017
