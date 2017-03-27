- NXT star Aleister Black, f.k.a. Tommy End, has been added to the WWE live event in France on May 9th in Lille, France. He will face Austin Aries and Neville in a triple threat match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. According to Catch Au Quotidien, the show will be headlined by Roman Reigns facing Braun Strowman, while Finn Balor will team with Sami Zayn to face Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

- WWE and PPTV today announced that WrestleMania will be available live in China for the first time on PPTV Sports via pay-per-view at 7:00 AM Beijing time on Monday, April 3 with a choice of Mandarin or English commentary. PPTV customers can go to WWE.PPTV.com starting at 3:33 PM Beijing time on Thursday, March 30 to subscribe to WrestleMania for a one-time payment of RMB 30 using Alipay, WeChat or Bank Card. Subscribers will be able to stream WrestleMania live on Web iOS, Android devices and digital media players. WrestleMania will also be available for purchase on demand for 30 days after the live broadcast.

- Former WWE stars Kelly Kelly and Alex Riley reunited at this past weekend's NASCAR Auto Club 400 at Fontana, as seen below:

Always fun catching up with long-time buddy Kelly Kelly #nascarfontana2017 @thebarbieblank @nascar @bkracing_2383 A post shared by Kevin Kiley Jr. (Alex Riley) (@kileyjrwwe) on Mar 26, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

