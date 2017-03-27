- NXT star Aleister Black, f.k.a. Tommy End, has been added to the WWE live event in France on May 9th in Lille, France. He will face Austin Aries and Neville in a triple threat match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. According to Catch Au Quotidien, the show will be headlined by Roman Reigns facing Braun Strowman, while Finn Balor will team with Sami Zayn to face Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.
- Former WWE stars Kelly Kelly and Alex Riley reunited at this past weekend's NASCAR Auto Club 400 at Fontana, as seen below:
