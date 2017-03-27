- Above is a new teaser for Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at Sunday's WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view.
- As noted, Triple H has invited Seth Rollins to tonight's go-home edition of WWE RAW in Philly to sign their "Hold Harmless" contract for the fight at WrestleMania 33. Rollins tweeted the following on tonight's show:
Sick. Stranded. Hobbled. But I'll be at #Raw tonight with a final decision. See ya soon Philly.— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 27, 2017
