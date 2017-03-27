- Above is a new teaser for Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at Sunday's WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view.

- The rest of Corey Graves' interview with 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is already available on the Original Specials section of the WWE Network . It was scheduled to premiere this Tuesday night after Talking Smack.

- As noted, Triple H has invited Seth Rollins to tonight's go-home edition of WWE RAW in Philly to sign their "Hold Harmless" contract for the fight at WrestleMania 33. Rollins tweeted the following on tonight's show:

Sick. Stranded. Hobbled. But I'll be at #Raw tonight with a final decision. See ya soon Philly. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 27, 2017

