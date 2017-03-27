- Paul Heyman just posted this behind-the-scenes video from a previous WWE 2K17 commercial shoot with Brock Lesnar.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who will leave WrestleMania 33 as the Universal Champion on Sunday - challenger Brock Lesnar or current champion Bill Goldberg. As of this writing, 58% have voted for The Beast.

- WWE Network has added the new "Subscriber's Choice Collection: The Undertaker at WrestleMania!" to the on-demand listing today. The Collection features 10 Taker WrestleMania matches that were voted on by fans through a recent WWE website poll. It should be noted that while CM Punk's WrestleMania 29 match was left off the original poll, it is included in the Collection.

Courtesy of WWENetworkNews.com, below is the full content listing for the Collection:

WrestleMania XIV – Brother vs. Brother

The sordid and heated sibling rivalry between Kane and The Undertaker comes to a head in this memorable confrontation. WrestleMania 23 – The Phenom Meets The Animal

The Undertaker puts his undefeated streak on the line when he challenges Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship. WrestleMania XXIV – The Edge of Destruction

The Undertaker looks to capture the World Heavyweight Title in a battle with his nemesis and Rated-R Superstar, Edge. WrestleMania XXV – As Good As It Gets

The darkness of The Undertaker clashes with the light of Shawn Michaels in this epic confrontation. WrestleMania XXVI – Rest In Peace, HBK

The Undertaker looks to lay Shawn Michaels' career to rest in another classic battle on The Grandest Stage of Them All. WrestleMania XXVII – An All New Game

An old victim of The Undertaker's fabled undefeated streak returns, as Triple H looks to bury The Deadman. WrestleMania XXVIII – End Of An Era

In a battle dubbed the 'End of an Era', The Undertaker battles Triple H in the confines of Hell in a Cell. WrestleMania 29 – Facing A Punk

CM Punk looks to prove that he is 'The Best in the World' by going one-on-one with The Undertaker in an amazing contest. WrestleMania XXX – The Streak Is Over

The WWE Universe learns that everything comes to an end when The Undertaker goes one-on-one with Brock Lesnar. WrestleMania 32 – The Prodigal Son Returns

After years of absence, Shane McMahon's path to reclaim his birthright goes through The Undertaker inside Hell in a Cell.

