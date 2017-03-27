- WrestleMania 33 is under a week away, and we are looking for correspondents for next week. If you are attending WrestleMania and / or any other 'Mania week festivities, including ROH, NXT, Axxess, etc. please contact us by clicking here. We are looking for reports, photos, videos and more. Also, please let us know how you would like to be credited (by your name or Twitter handle).

- The Team Vision Dojo will be hosting events, seminars, interviews, and more this week in Orlando. You can get more details on their Facebook page, but here is what they have scheduled:

Open Ring: Wed 12-7pm, Thur 8pm-12am, Fri 7-10am, & Sat 10am-2pm

Additional times available Sun-Tues plus regular training hours Monday 7-9pm, Tuesday 12-2pm & 4-6pm. Private lessons also available. Cost for an individual $50 one hour and $100 for a group of 2 or more.

Live Events:

Punk Pro Wrestling: Wed 8pm & Fri 10:15pm

Late Night Sleaze with Joey Ryan: Wed 11:45pm

Art of Wrestling with Colt Cabana & Larry Zbyszko: Thur 4pm

Brain Buster Pro Wrestling: Fri 8pm

Ignite Wrestling: Sat 3pm

United States Wrestling Alliance: Sat 8pm

Seminars:

Robbie E: Thur 11am

Marty Jannetty: Thur 1:30pm

Nick Dinsmore: Thur 5:30pm

QT Marshall: Fri 11am

Glacier: Fri 2:30pm

Eddie Kingston: Sat 5:30pm

- The Orlando Sentinel has an extensive list here of the wrestling events in Orlando this week. The Miami Herald also has a list of this week's events at this link.

- As noted, construction for the WrestleMania 33 set is underway and it looks massive. You can check out some more photos of the stadium below:

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Dylan Rennoir for sending this photo of the massive WrestleMania set being constructed

