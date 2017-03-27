- Courtesy of Complex Magazine, above is new video of Enzo Amore doing some pre-WrestleMania 33 sneaker shopping in New York City. WrestleMania will see Enzo & Big Cass go up against Cesaro & Sheamus and RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

- The Weather Channel currently predicts a high of 92 and a low of 66 for WrestleMania Sunday in Orlando. They are calling for just a 10% chance of rain with sunset at 7:44pm. The forecast says, "Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon."

- Dana Warrior and Darren Young were representing WWE at an event to support families whose children are battling cancer this weekend. The event was hosted by NFL player Devon Still and the Still Strong Foundation created when his daughter Leah was diagnosed. This event also served as Leah's 2nd birthday party. Below are photos:

Thank you @Dev_Still71 for putting together such a great event to support families whose children are battling cancer. #stillstrong pic.twitter.com/ui1x2c6vmS — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 26, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.