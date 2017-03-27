- Above is a new promo for the WWE Champions mobile game featuring The Miz, who rants on how he should be the face of the game.
- Is Triple H planning something special for his WrestleMania 33 entrance with one of Motorhead's songs? It would be fitting for Triple H to honor his friend, the late Lemmy Kilmister, by using one of Motorhead's songs besides his entrance theme on Sunday for the match against Seth Rollins. He tweeted the following in response to a fan video using the "Born to Raise Hell" song:
Awesome video edit...we're gonna raise some next weekend... @myMotorhead https://t.co/ltUmSYF2eT— Triple H (@TripleH) March 25, 2017
