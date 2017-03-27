- Former WWE writer Brian Maxwell Mann recently appeared on The Dirty Sheets podcast. According to Sportskeeda, Mann said that Finn Balor was slated to be Seth Rollins' replacement to face Triple H at WrestleMania if Rollins was unable to do the match.

- As noted, Lucha Underground star Johnny Mundo, f.k.a. John Morrison, will be starring on tonight's episode of Baby Daddy at 8:30pm ET/PT on Freeform. Below are some photos of Mundo on the show, courtesy of Freeform / Eric McCandless. More photos from the show are available on our Facebook page.

