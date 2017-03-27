- As noted, a new WWE 24 special on the post-WrestleMania RAW will air on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air. Above is a preview with Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

Brock Lesnar is going to take the Universal Title away from Goldberg. No one is saying it's going to be easy. Goldberg is a warrior. If, indeed, #DownGoesGoldberg, then it won't be without one hell of a fight. The only way Goldberg's going out is on his sword, having fought with every last breath he has in defense of the championship he won during a comeback that was never supposed to happen. Bad things happen to good people who are legit bad asses when they step into the ring with Brock Lesnar. Because he's a beast. Because he's a conqueror. Because you may respect what Goldberg has accomplished, in a manner no other man could have ever accomplished it. Even I admire Goldberg for the sheer destruction he's left in his path. But none of that matters to Brock Lesnar. He respects no one. He doesn't seek your approval. He doesn't need your affirmation. All he needs is your attention. And he will command that this Sunday, April 2, when he conquers the legend of Goldberg and brings the Universal Title home to Suplex City!

- Goldust and R-Truth tweeted the following photo today with wrestling veteran Steve Greyeyes Islas, known as The Navajo Warrior. Goldust noted that "big things" were going on. It appears they are working on some kind of film project but we will keep you updated.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.