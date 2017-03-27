With Wrestlemania just days away, there has been some speculation about Eva Marie being a part of the SmackDown Women's title match this Sunday. Eva has not appeared on television since being suspended for 30 days on August 17, 2016 for her first violation of the company's Wellness Policy.

After asking around, a source at WWE informed me that the company will not be renewing Eva's contract. Eva had been with the company since 2013 and was a featured cast member of Total Divas for the show's six seasons. No announcement has been made by either side, but Eva is apparently done with the company.

Since the suspension, Eva has changed her hair color back to black and filmed two movies. She has also stopped mentioning wrestling on her social media accounts, instead posting messages related to her movies and fashion line. She has also removed references to WWE on her Twitter profile, although 'WWE Superstar' still appears on her Instagram account.

Eva was drafted to SmackDown as part of last year's draft on July 19th. She worked an angle where she would fake injuries and suffer wardrobe malfunctions to avoid wrestling. Her name was last used on WWE television in a negative light during an angle where then-RAW General Manager Mick Foley was supposedly going to trade Sami Zayn for her. Sami was furious, telling Foley that he was worth "1,000 Eva Marie's."

