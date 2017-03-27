Alberto el Patron revealed on Instagram today that he will be marrying Paige on Wednesday. He also noted that they were being harassed by a company - and "still are" - and suggested that they were trying to destroy them.
I doesn't matter how many times you try to break us... is not gonna happen... we were harassed by a company we still are... cause you don't fool me MF's I know I was you trying to destroy us... destroy my baby... she's better stronger than all of you pieces of [poop emoji]
We are getting married Wednesday ...
Have a nice and go and F... yourself hatters
I doesn't matter how many times you try to break us... is not gonna happen... we were harassed by a company we still are... cause you don't fool me MF's I know I was you trying to destroy us... destroy my baby... she's better stronger than all of you pieces of ?? We are getting married Wednesday ... Have a nice and go and F... yourself hatters
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.