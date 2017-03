Source: PWInsider

The Undertaker is backstage at WWE Monday Night RAW, according to PWInsider. While it was expected that he would be at tonight's show since it is the go-home RAW for this Sunday's WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view, he had not been advertised for it.

As noted, Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Goldberg are also scheduled for tonight's RAW.

