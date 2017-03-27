- WWE today announced the launch of this year's Superstars for Hope, a global online fundraising campaign with Prizeo, that will give one lucky winner the Ultimate WrestleMania 34 Experience in New Orleans with proceeds benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Fans can now visit Prizeo.com/WWE and have the opportunity to donate as little as $10 for a chance to win the Ultimate WrestleMania 34 Experience. Those who support the campaign will also have the opportunity to win additional rewards, based on their donation amount.

"For the second year in a row, WWE's 'Superstars for Hope' campaign will support Boys & Girls Clubs of America to further enhance their efforts to enable young people to reach their full potential," said WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. "WWE is committed to using the power of our brand to give back and leave a lasting impact on local communities."

- WWE is emailing a promotion to past subscribers of the WWE Network offering three months of the Network for only $9.99. This includes WrestleMania 33, NXT Takeover, Payback, Backlash, Extreme Rules and Money In The Bank.

- Below is an aerial photo of the WrestleMania 33 set:

