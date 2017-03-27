- WWE today announced the launch of this year's Superstars for Hope, a global online fundraising campaign with Prizeo, that will give one lucky winner the Ultimate WrestleMania 34 Experience in New Orleans with proceeds benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Fans can now visit Prizeo.com/WWE and have the opportunity to donate as little as $10 for a chance to win the Ultimate WrestleMania 34 Experience. Those who support the campaign will also have the opportunity to win additional rewards, based on their donation amount.
- WWE is emailing a promotion to past subscribers of the WWE Network offering three months of the Network for only $9.99. This includes WrestleMania 33, NXT Takeover, Payback, Backlash, Extreme Rules and Money In The Bank.
- Below is an aerial photo of the WrestleMania 33 set:
