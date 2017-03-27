- Former Strikeforce champion Gegard Mousasi meets ex-UFC champion Chris Weidman at UFC 210 in a key middleweight contest. But before that, check out this fight replay featuring Mousasi against Thiago Santos from last July at UFC 200.

- Attorneys for former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought against him by Mark Hunt, according to a report by MMAjunkie

Hunt filed the lawsuit after Lesnar failed his drug test for their UFC 200 match, which Lesnar won only to have the decision overturned.

The motions are expected to be heard in a Nevada court on May 15.

- The price of Bellator 180 will be $49.95 for high-definition, Bellator president Scott Coker announced on The MMA Hour Monday. That is a sharp increase from the only other PPV put on by Bellator.

In the main event, Chael Sonnen takes on Wanderlei Silva and Fedor Emelianenko battles Matt Mitrione. Also, Douglas Lima puts his welterweight title on the line against Lorenz Larkin and Michael Chandler defends his lightweight title vs. Brent Primus.

