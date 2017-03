As noted, The Undertaker is backstage for tonight's WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of WWE RAW to further the feud with Roman Reigns.

Below is a fan photo of Taker and Reigns rehearsing their segment inside the Wells Fargo Center earlier this afternoon:

