- Above is aerial video of WrestleMania 33 set construction going on inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando this week. We have more photos and videos from the construction at this link.

Michael Cole announced 17, 293 fans in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for tonight's WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of WWE RAW.

- Below is a promo for Friday's 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony and red carpet pre-show, which airs on the WWE Network. The induction ceremony will feature Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page, Rick Rude, Beth Phoenix, Teddy Long and The Rock 'n' Roll Express, plus former Rutgers football player Eric LeGrand receiving The Warrior Award. Remember to join us for full coverage on Friday night.

