- Above is a promo for tomorrow's WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown with Luke Harper vs. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, an update on Shane McMahon and AJ Styles, plus more build for the big event in Orlando.
- WWE posted this teaser for Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 33:
The #UniversalTitle is on the line as @BrockLesnar challenges @Goldberg at #WrestleMania LIVE THIS SUNDAY at 7e/4p on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/e9yRCyBarD— WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2017
