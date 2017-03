As noted, WWE last week announced the return of the Bad Blood pay-per-view. It will be a RAW exclusive show, and it will take place on July 9th at the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

WWE announced at tonight's RAW that the 2017 Battleground pay-per-view will take place in Philadelphia. It will be a SmackDown pay-per-view, and will take place on July 23rd at the Wells Fargo Center. It is the last pay-per-view before SummerSlam on August 20th.

