- Triple H took to Twitter tonight and thanked Metallica for their "Am I Savage" single, which is being used to promote Triple H's Non-Sanctioned Match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33. Triple H tweeted this video package for the match, the same on that aired on RAW.
- After their confrontation on tonight's WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of RAW, Roman Reigns tweeted the following on ending The Undertaker's legacy this coming Sunday in Orlando:
In 6 days @WrestleMania, I end the legacy of The Deadman.— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 28, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.