Thanks to longtime reader Sherrod Jones for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Norfolk, Virginia:

* Rhyno, Heath Slater, Apollo Crews and Mojo Rawley defeated Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Simon Gotch and Aiden English when Rhyno hit the Gore on Breeze

* Baron Corbin cut a promo on the screen about leaving with gold tonight

* Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins with Salida del Sol. The crowd actually chanted "piss break"

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over Luke Harper with Sister Abigail in a decent match. Bray cut a very good promo on Randy Orton before the match

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka, Becky Lynch and Tamina Snuka defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Carmella with James Ellsworth. Mickie James was special referee. Becky made Bliss tap out for the win

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin by DQ when Corbin delivered a steel chair shot to the gut

* John Cena defeated AJ Styles in a very good Street Fight. Cena hit the Attitude Adjustment to win a back and forth match

There was a sold out crowd tonight at the Norfolk Scope, very fun night.

