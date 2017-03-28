- There was no dark match after tonight's WWE RAW went off the air. Goldberg was hugging fans and had his son up on the ramp. As noted, tonight's show was his last scheduled RAW appearance before his current WWE contract expires at WrestleMania 33 this Sunday.

- As noted, there have been rumors that some former Divas have been contacted about appearing at WrestleMania. Kelly Kelly and Eve Torres Gracie were two of the names rumored, and Kelly already confirmed that she will be at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Adding fuel to those rumors is that Kelly, Eve and Maryse will be taping an episode of Table For 3 next week, as seen below:

Cant wait to see these incredible women next week #TableFor3 @wwe @thebarbieblank @evetorresgracie A post shared by Maryse Mizanin (@marysemizanin) on Mar 27, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

