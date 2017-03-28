- John Cena and Nikki Bella's Road to WrestleMania 33 is being documented on The Bella Twins' YouTube channel. The video above looks at their first in-ring moment together during SmackDown in late February.
- Below is video from last night's WWE 24 special on the post-WrestleMania RAW events with WWE Superstars discussing the various crowd reactions and how the WWE Universe takes it to the next level.
The #RAW after #WrestleMania is special for @WWE Superstars... but it's the @WWEUniverse that takes it to the next level! #WWE24 @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/EWBHxFPGxK— WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2017
