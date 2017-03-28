Source: Cheap Heat

Recently on Cheap Heat, 14-time world champion Triple H talked about WWE Superstar Randy Orton and the 12-time world champion's seemingly limitless potential.

According to Triple H, he always told Orton that he has all the tools and the only one that would stop him from achieving success is himself, as 'The Apex Predator' has a tendency to be self-destructive.

"I've told Randy this since the day I met him, like, he had every tool to succeed. The only guy that was going to stop Randy was Randy because he can be a little bit of a self-destructor, but he has everything it takes, man. And I don't know if it's because he's just gifted or because he watched his dad, who was great, for so long, or I don't know what it is. But, man, he just has it all."

Moreover, 'The Game' professed that his former Evolution stablemate can get even better than he already is.

"And I still think Randy doesn't take advantage of all the tools he has. I still think he does what he needs to do. Do you know what I mean? But he could be even better. Yeah, I believe [he could attain another level of success]. I just think he's that good. I don't know if that's me believing in him more than he believes in him. I don't know what that is, but don't get me wrong. He's great. I just wonder how great he could be."

