Source: Cheap Heat
Recently on Cheap Heat, 14-time world champion Triple H talked about WWE Superstar Randy Orton and the 12-time world champion's seemingly limitless potential.
"I've told Randy this since the day I met him, like, he had every tool to succeed. The only guy that was going to stop Randy was Randy because he can be a little bit of a self-destructor, but he has everything it takes, man. And I don't know if it's because he's just gifted or because he watched his dad, who was great, for so long, or I don't know what it is. But, man, he just has it all."
Moreover, 'The Game' professed that his former Evolution stablemate can get even better than he already is.
"And I still think Randy doesn't take advantage of all the tools he has. I still think he does what he needs to do. Do you know what I mean? But he could be even better. Yeah, I believe [he could attain another level of success]. I just think he's that good. I don't know if that's me believing in him more than he believes in him. I don't know what that is, but don't get me wrong. He's great. I just wonder how great he could be."
Check out the podcast here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Cheap Heat with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.