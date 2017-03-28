As noted, Paige and Alberto el Patron announced on social media that they are getting married this Wednesday. Paige, who was a victim of being hacked and having personal videos and photos leaked online, acknowledged how tough it has been for her since the leak and said that there were days that she wanted to "physically harm" herself.

You can read her full statement below:

Not only was I a victim of viral humiliation but a victim of cyber bullying.

I had days where I wanted to physically harm myself. Not only for what millions was telling me but because my family and my husband were suffering the same fate from the internet because of my mistake. It made me and Alberto to wonder how people who aren't as mentally strong as us can handle this? How many people have to suffer because of the internet and the cowards behind the keyboard.

Or how many men and women have fell into the same trap as me and made those mistakes?

That's why we are taking this massive negative and making some kind of positive. We wanna bring those people to justice and also take down the ones who are trolls, with the lack of a better term.

Bring awareness. Bring help to those who don't have the tools or the mental strength to do this themselves. To show men and women alike to always think about their future before they do something like this that may cause a butterfly effect later on in life. Now I know through all of this is..

No one will make me feel bad about my mistakes, I already know what they are and I already feel bad. But Alberto and I together can also make a change. My mistake could help people's future. Think. Before you act.

Anyways. Onwards and upwards. Only happiness. No longer talking about anything. Just looking into the future and being happy! I mean come on, I'm getting married? How can I not be happy!!!!"