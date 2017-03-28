Sheamus was busted open during last night's RAW during the melee between Sheamus & Cesaro, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and Enzo & Big Cass.

As seen at the 1:04 mark in the video above, Cesaro threw Sheamus into Big Cass, who was covered with a ladder. Cass pushed the ladder forward, which was the spot where Sheamus suffered the injury, as he rolled out of the ring and wasn't seen again.

Sheamus required 15 stitches after RAW and posted the photos below of the cut he suffered. You can also watch Sheamus getting stitched up in the video above.

?The Road to #Wrestlemania stained with Irish blood... we'll fight on brother... and take the glory. #RAW [email protected] A post shared by Sheamus (@wwesheamus) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

?Walking under a ladder is bad luck. Turns out, running into one aint so lucky either... 16 stitches & my own personal logo for #Mania.? #Tampa #southtampa #tampafl A post shared by Sheamus (@wwesheamus) on Mar 28, 2017 at 5:23am PDT

