= A special press conference for Bellator: NYC takes place Tuesday with Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva among those expected to be in attendance. The event begins streaming live at 1 p.m. ET.

Sonnen and Silva will headline the June pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione are the co-main event, while two title fights are also scheduled.

= Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski's next fight will take place in Singapore, as he has agreed to meet Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night 111. The event takes place June 17 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Arlovski (25-14) has gone 14-8 over multiple stints with the promotion, but is coming off a series of losses. Tybura (15-2) sports a 2-1 Octagon mark. Along with this heavyweight fight, Takanori Gomi vs. Jon Tuck, Ulka Sasaki vs. Justin Scoggins, Russell Doane vs. Kwan Ho Kwak and Cyril Asker vs. Walt Harris were announced.

- Cris Cyborg is still seeking a match with Ronda Rousey, but the now-former Invicta FC champion is changing where she wants the bout to take place. After relinquishing her title recently in hopes of competing against Germaine de Randamie for the UFC belt, Cyborg called out her biggest rival via social media.





