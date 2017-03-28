- As seen on SmackDown last week, Tyler Breeze dressed up as Nikki Bella and ended up being locked in an STF by Nikki Bella and tapping. A user on Twitter wrote that Breeze had potential and asked what went wrong, to which he replied:

Had? Dude I'm 29 haven't even started to reach my potensh yet https://t.co/SsOe4Lmdjn — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) March 27, 2017

- WWE Monday Night RAW will return to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township, PA for the first time in eight years on June 5th. Tickets go on sale on April 14th at 10am at ticketmaster.com and at the Mohegan Sun Box office.

- WWE and StubHub today announced they have reached a multi-year agreement, naming StubHub the company's exclusive ticket resale marketplace for fans in the United States and Canada. The agreement is in place in time for fans still looking for ticket options for WrestleMania 33 this Sunday. In addition to WrestleMania 33, fans can also use StubHub to see ticket options for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, NXT TakeOver: Orlando, next Monday's RAW and next Tuesday's SmackDown Live.

"Our partnership with StubHub will give fans greater access to hundreds of WWE live events," said Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE's Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events and Creative. "StubHub will also provide our fans with exceptional customer service and a secure ticket resale marketplace just in time for all the events of WrestleMania week in Orlando."

