- WWE uploaded the full Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho match from WrestleMania XIX, which you can watch above. Michaels defeated Jericho by pinfall after reversing a back bodydrop.

- Paul Heyman has an article at Yahoo Sports! looking at the Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania 33 this Sunday. Heyman wished Goldberg the best, and noted that Goldberg's entrance will be one of the highlights of the entire show.

"[Goldberg's] shocking victory over Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series set the stage for his one night return to become so much more, and now the bad ass former NFL star from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is guaranteed a WrestleMania moment before he even steps into the ring, as his entrance is sure to be one of the highlights of the entire show," Heyman wrote. "And best of all for Goldberg, his wife and son get to see that explosion of emotion from the crowd for and towards this real life super hero. They get to feel it. They get to see all that love, and admiration, and idolization, and adulation and affirmation projected onto this man who could have never dreamed this to be possible."

