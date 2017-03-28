The final WWE SmackDown and 205 Live episodes before WrestleMania 33 will take place tonight from The Coliseum in Richmond, VA.

WWE is focusing on the following points in their official SmackDown preview:

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt will battle former follower Luke Harper tonight

* WrestleMania Contract Signing for AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon tonight

* "Miz TV" to present the finale of the "lost" Total Bellas footage

* Who will step-up en route to the SmackDown Women's Title free-for-all at The Show of Shows?

