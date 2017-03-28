Following last night's brawl between Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Cesaro & Sheamus and RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, WWE announced that their triple threat match at WrestleMania 33 this Sunday will be a ladder match.
WWE Universal Championship
Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Championship
Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton
Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker
United States Championship
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Non-Sanctioned Match
Triple H vs. Seth Rollins
John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse
Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
Fatal 4-Way for the RAW Women's Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin
Triple Threat Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Championship
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch
Kickoff Pre-show: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Braun Strowman, The Big Show, Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, The Shining Stars (Primo and Epico), Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, TBA
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries
