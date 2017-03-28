Following last night's brawl between Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Cesaro & Sheamus and RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, WWE announced that their triple threat match at WrestleMania 33 this Sunday will be a ladder match.

Below is the updated card for this Sunday. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the event, as well as the latest breaking news leading to the show.

WWE Universal Championship
Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship
Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

United States Championship
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Non-Sanctioned Match
Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Fatal 4-Way for the RAW Women's Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

WWE Intercontinental Championship
Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Championship
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch

Kickoff Pre-show: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Braun Strowman, The Big Show, Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, The Shining Stars (Primo and Epico), Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, TBA

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

