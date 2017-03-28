Following last night's brawl between Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Cesaro & Sheamus and RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, WWE announced that their triple threat match at WrestleMania 33 this Sunday will be a ladder match.

Below is the updated card for this Sunday. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the event, as well as the latest breaking news leading to the show.

WWE Universal Championship

Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

United States Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Non-Sanctioned Match

Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Fatal 4-Way for the RAW Women's Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Championship

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch

Kickoff Pre-show: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Braun Strowman, The Big Show, Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, The Shining Stars (Primo and Epico), Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, TBA

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

