- John Cena today revealed that he is part of the cast for Ferdinand, an animated comedy based on the children's book, The Story of Ferdinand. You can watch the trailer in the video above. Cena will be voicing the title character of Ferdinand the bull. The movie comes out on December 15th and also features the voices of Mark Valley, Kate McKinnon and Gabriel Iglesias.

- For today only, you can save up to $100 on titles and memorabilia at WWEShop.com. There is no code needed, just use this link.

- Becky Lynch will rematch Carmella on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown Live. Becky defeated Carmella on last week's show after Natalya interfered and attacked Becky.

