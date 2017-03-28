- Above is the latest episode of John Cena and Nikki Bella's "Our Home" with Cena showing off his gentleman's room.

- Former WWE star Rory McAllister turns 41 years old today while The Warlord turns 55. Also, today would have been the 44th birthday of Eddie "Umaga" Fatu and the 59th birthday of Curt "Mr. Perfect" Hennig.

- As noted, a live episode of "Bring It To The Table" will air live on the WWE Network this Thursday night from Orlando at Camping World Stadium. JBL, Corey Graves and Peter Rosenberg are asking fans which Superstar should go into the WWE Hall of Fame - The Rock, Vader, Eric Bischoff or Miss Elizabeth. Fans can vote in the poll below:

The hosts of @WWENetwork's #BringItToTheTable want to know: If you could vote one Superstar into the #WWEHOF, who would it be? — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 28, 2017

