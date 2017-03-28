- As seen above, the latest WWE 360 video features WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day on their Pops-Cycle.
- As noted, Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson at WrestleMania 33 will now be a Triple Threat Ladder Match. Cass tweeted the following on the Ladder Match stipulation being added today:
We have climbed the ladder for 4 years.Sunday is the final rung! #WrestleMania33 marks the culmination of our journey. See you in Orlando???? https://t.co/mJVsGMC42Q— Colin Cassady (@BigCassWWE) March 28, 2017
