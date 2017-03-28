- WWEShop.com has the new AJ Styles "Untouchable" t-shirt here, and the new Randy Orton "Strike" t-shirt at this link.

TicketIQ sent us the following regarding the Wrestlemania weekend ticket market: There's a few hundred seats for the Hall of Fame ceremony still available on Ticketmaster, starting at $54. However it's suggested seeking out secondary market options, as tickets start significantly below face, about $20

Saturday's NXT Takeover Orlando is currently sold out via Ticketmaster, with over 2,000 tickets available on the resale market. Tickets start at $61 for Upper Level with Ringside from $246.

Wrestlemania 33 is over 99% sold out on Ticketmaster, with less than 50 Platinum Ticket Packages available starting at $1,000. Over 4,500 seats are available on the secondary market, starting at $110.

Monday's RAW is sold out on Ticketmaster with over 2,000 tickets on the resale market starting at $68. Perhaps the most surprising ticket trend is Tuesday's Smackdown Live. There's still hundreds of tickets available through Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office, with over 4,000 tickets on TicketIQ starting at just $14.

- As noted, this Sunday's WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view is expected to be Goldberg's last match on his current WWE deal. Goldberg thanked WWE and the fans on his Instagram today, writing:

Call it luck.... hard work......or fate. Still trying to grasp the moment from last night. Thank you to all the fans who've welcomed me back during this run. Truly an honor to have my family along for the ride this time! #humbled #grateful #priceless #familyfirst The biggest #thankyou goes out to my wonderful wife who has put up with me during this time. Also quite important is that none of this would've happened without the @wwe giving me the opportunity. #thankuall #teamgoldberg BTW , if you think I'm throwing in the towel you know nothing about me. Expect all hell to break loose at #wrestlemania no matter what I'm going out on my sword! If I got 1 or 50 left I'm bringing the heat!!!! #bankonit

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.