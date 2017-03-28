Source: ShowBuzz Daily

Monday's WWE RAW, featuring the final build for WrestleMania 33, drew 3.292 million viewers. This is up from last week's 3.048 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.253 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.426 million viewers and the final hour drew 3.197 million viewers million viewers.

RAW was #1 on cable for the night in viewership and #3 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop and Street Outlaws.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers

February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers

March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers

March 20th Episode: 3.048 million viewers

March 27th Episode: 3.292 million viewers

April 3rd Episode:

