Source: ESPN

ESPN has a new interview with Triple H. Below are a couple of highlights:

"There's been guys that have made it that over the course of a couple of years that were constantly on the cut list. Enzo Amore, when I brought him in, everyone at the tryout was saying, 'Get rid of this kid!' I was like, 'He's got a huge personality. If he can annoy us all this bad here, imagine what he can do on TV.' ... Every time he'd get his review, they'd be like, 'I'd cut him.' Dusty [Rhodes] and I would be like, 'Keep him.' Look at him now. ... Is he ever going to make you money from an in-ring performer standpoint? Probably not. But he's money on the mic."

Wrestling after a long absence:

"It's probably the hardest thing I think I've done in my career -- do the deal where you're not in the ring for a year. You can do all the cardio you want. You can look as great as you want. You can diet. You can do all those things, but then getting in there -- when you do it every day, it's automatic. There's no thinking. You just do. When you haven't done it in a year, you just think, and that's what makes it tough.

"I've talked to Taker and Shawn [Michaels] about it. We've all brought it up. Everyone thinks, 'Oh, you part-timers are coming in once a year and do all this stuff.' Yeah, it's not that easy. It's a really, really difficult process. You're human."

Triple H also discussed the difficulties in balancing this time of year, recruiting talent, finding trainers and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

