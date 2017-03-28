- Above is video of Naomi fighting The Miz in WWE Studios' The Marine 5: Battleground, which is out today on Digital HD.

Deadline has a story here about The Rock's upcoming Jumanji remake, which is set to release on December 22nd. It was noted that while the original movie was about a jungle board game coming to life, the reboot will take place inside a video game "which serves as a portal through space and time."

See Also Batista On Advice From The Rock, Constantly Butting Heads With WWE During Last Run

- As noted, Dave Bautista is starring with Sylvester Stallone in Escape Plan 2, the sequel to the 2013 action film starring Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Stallone recently posted the video below on the set of the movie with Batista and wrote on Instagram:

Myself and the dynamic Dave Bautista who is starring in the new GUARDIAN OF THE GALAXY 2 filming in Atlanta. This guy is what you would call seriously imposing. Pure power and a great personality. We never got to meet on guardians of the galaxy , But as fate would have it here we are kicking butt together in The upcoming movie called ... HADES ( escape plan part two ) hopefully we can do more in the future [email protected] #lionsgate #escapeplan2

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.