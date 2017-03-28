- WWE uploaded the "full" six second WrestleMania 32 match between The Rock and Erick Rowan, which you can watch in the video above.
- Below are updated photos of the roller coaster making up the WrestleMania 33 set:
So I guess @WWE wasn't kidding when they say #WrestleMania is going to be a thrill ride. https://t.co/H18dC03kc9— Chuck Carroll (@ChuckCarrollWLC) March 28, 2017
@TownNation and here is how the whole stadium looks so far. pic.twitter.com/3MlkIyJfSb— Haydn Fox (@TownNation) March 28, 2017
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.