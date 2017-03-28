- WWE uploaded the "full" six second WrestleMania 32 match between The Rock and Erick Rowan, which you can watch in the video above.

- WWE will be launching their official Headwear Collection at Lids inside the Florida Mall at 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail this Saturday from 1-3pm. The New Day will be at the launch.

- Below are updated photos of the roller coaster making up the WrestleMania 33 set:

So I guess @WWE wasn't kidding when they say #WrestleMania is going to be a thrill ride. https://t.co/H18dC03kc9 — Chuck Carroll (@ChuckCarrollWLC) March 28, 2017

@TownNation and here is how the whole stadium looks so far. pic.twitter.com/3MlkIyJfSb — Haydn Fox (@TownNation) March 28, 2017

