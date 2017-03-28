- WWE uploaded the "full" six second WrestleMania 32 match between The Rock and Erick Rowan, which you can watch in the video above.

- WWE will be launching their official Headwear Collection at Lids inside the Florida Mall at 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail this Saturday from 1-3pm. The New Day will be at the launch.

- Below are updated photos of the roller coaster making up the WrestleMania 33 set:



