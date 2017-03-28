- WWE posted this video looking at recent tours to Italy, Dubai, India, the UK, China and Europe.
- As noted, Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville will take place on the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show, along with the SmackDown Women's Title match and the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Aries tweeted the following on fan reactions to his match being on the pre-show:
Seeing a lot of passionate opinions about my @WWE Cruiserweight Title match being announced for the #Wrestlemania Pre-Show. Here's mine....— Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) March 28, 2017
I'm never "relegated" to anything, I'm just who you add to things you need ELEVATED. #WrestleMania Pre-Show is now MUST SEE. #TheElevator— Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) March 28, 2017
