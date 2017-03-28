- Above is behind-the-scenes video from John Cena's appearance with Nikki Bella on NBC's "Today" show on Monday. Cena and Nikki will team up against The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday.
- Triple H tweeted the following video today as he prepares for the Non-Sanctioned Match against Seth Rollins at Sunday's big event. He wrote, "5 days until @WrestleMania. All you can do is make sure NO ONE works harder! -BFR ladder speed drills -Sled push sprints -DB Dropbox jumps"
