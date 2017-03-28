- PROGRESS Wrestling announced today that the WWE UK Title will be defended on their March 31st "PROGRESS: Orlando" event during WrestleMania 33 Weekend. WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate will defend against Mark Andrews. The match was made by William Regal after Bate and Trent Seven previously helped Pete Dunn retain the PROGRESS Title over Andrews. Above is video from today's announcement.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans how long the WrestleMania 33 Universal Title match between Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg will last. As of this writing, 35% voted for, "The match will be over within two minutes." 34% voted, "It will last longer than their previous two matches combined and go for more than 15 minutes. The rest went with, "They will battle for around 10 minutes."

- OK Magazine announced today that Natalya has signed on to write advice columns for their website. She recently signed a deal to write weekly columns for The Calgary Sun as well. Below are details and comments from Natalya:

