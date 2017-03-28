Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE 205 Live. Tonight's episode will feature the "mentor" Brian Kendrick looking to teach his "student" Akira Tozawa another lesson. We'll also see the final hype before the WWE Cruiserweight Championship match between Neville and Austin Aries at WrestleMania.

- We kick off the show by taking a look at the Neville and Aries interaction from last night at RAW.

- Neville interviewed backstage. He says Aries made a crucial mistake by making fun the Cruiserweight Championship. He says he is going to show why there isn't a 205 Live without Neville.

