- Renee Young welcomes the audience and her co-host Daniel Bryan to this week's show. They hype it as being the last Talking Smack before WrestleMania. Before Bryan and Renee continue the discussion. Daniel pauses the show to send out his condolences to Jim Ross, due the tragic loss of his wife Jan, Bryan gives condolences on behalf of the WWE. Bryan talks about what a great woman Jan was, and how everyone is deeply saddened by Jim's loss.

- The discussion then shifts back to WrestleMania this Sunday. Daniel brings up how different things feel for him now as an outsider looking in, rather than as an individual performer. How as a performer, He would only be focused on what he was doing, but now he has more attention on everything that is going on.

- AJ Styles joins the show as it's first guest. Styles says that he is feeling really good about what he is going to do to Shane McMahon at WrestleMania. Bryan asks AJ why he didn't shake Shane's hand tonight, "like in the good old days of Ring of Honor".

- AJ calls the handshake idea by Bryan a bad idea. Daniel agrees that his timing wasn't very good, because AJ and Shane were about to go at it physically. Daniel admits that the crowd booed him for suggesting the handshake. Renee concurs that Bryan's handshake idea was awkwardly timed... Styles then goes on to talk the type of match that he is going to have with Shane sunday. How Shane won't be able to go to his usual bag of tricks of doing high risk leaps or using foreign objects. How Shane is going to be forced to out wrestle him. Renee and Bryan come to Shane's defense. They put over his history and toughness. Bryan mentions Shane's MMA training and how he bloodied up Jericho at The Survivor Series. Bryan thinks that Shane has a punchers chance against AJ. Styles admits that Shane can throw down but AJ feels that he can go there, if he has to. Daniel asks AJ if he feels like he has to prove a point at WrestleMania. Styles says that Shane McMahon shouldn't even be in the ring with him at WrestleMania. That he should be in the main event instead. Styles says that he is going to mow right through Shane sunday, and prove that he deserves to be in the main event. AJ brings up how he still hasn't gotten his 1 on 1 rematch for The WWE World Championship. He tells Daniel to make a note of that and then instructs him to write it down. Daniel obliges and AJ leaves the show.

- After AJ leaves, Daniel Bryan comes to Styles defense to an extent. He admits that he understands AJ's frustration. Bryan notes that Styles worked over 200 shows on top, while Shane has wrestled only two matches in the last year. Daniel admits that he can understand where AJ's line of thinking is. How Styles can think that Shane won't be able to hang with him. However, Bryan says that Shane has a history of stepping up when he has been in the ring, in the past against many of the WWE's great performers like Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle. Daniel states that this is a match that he is most interested in at Mania, because he is anxious to see if Shane can raise his game to face Styles.

- Before getting to the next topic, Daniel makes a crack about how much Renee's hair has grown over the last week. Renee admits to having fake extensions put in....

- The next hot topic is The explosive John Cena-Miz segment on Smackdown Live. Renee says that she felt the audience turn after John's passionate speech in the ring during Miz TV. Bryan says that this is not an easy topic for him to be unbiased on. Daniel and Renee joke about Miz's portrayal of him during his Total Bellas skit. Bryan then puts over The Miz as being very strong verbally. How he is very good at riling people up including himself. Daniel says that Miz was in the ring tonight with someone who can give back stronger than Miz can, in John Cena. Bryan makes note of how John Cena gave Miz an opening to punch him right in the face, and that The Miz didn't take it. Renee tries to defend The Miz for not punching Cena. Bryan says that it was very telling that Miz didn't punch Cena. Bryan says that John Cena laid into Maryse the hardest tonight verbally, and that if Bryan was in Miz's position. Daniel would have punched Cena, solely because he insulted his wife. Daniel says that if Cena had said the things he said to Maryse, to Brie instead. That he wouldn't have needed an invite to punch John. That he would have punched him before the sentences were even completed.....

