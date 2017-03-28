- As noted, Naomi returned to WWE SmackDown on tonight's WrestleMania 33 go-home edition and announced that she will be in the SmackDown Women's Title match at WrestleMania 33. In the Fallout video above, champion Bliss isn't happy about Naomi being in the match but she's confident about leaving Orlando with the title.

- As seen below, 67% of fans on Twitter gave tonight's SmackDown a thumbs up with over 2900 votes:

- James Ellsworth confirmed on Twitter that he's going to WrestleMania 33 as he will be in Carmella's corner for the SmackDown Women's Title match. Ellsworth tweeted the following on going to his first WrestleMania:

