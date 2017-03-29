- Above is slow motion video from Naomi's return and brawl with the rest of the SmackDown women's division on this week's WrestleMania 33 go-home edition.
- While WrestleMania 33 opponents Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose did not appear on the go-home edition of SmackDown, they did appear on Talking Smack. You can watch them go back and forth about their match in the video below:
Tensions are higher than ever between @TheDeanAmbrose and @BaronCorbinWWE ahead of their #ICTitle match at #WrestleMania! #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/UCSF9jN6RR— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.