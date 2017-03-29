- Above is slow motion video from Naomi's return and brawl with the rest of the SmackDown women's division on this week's WrestleMania 33 go-home edition.

- It looks like AJ Styles will get a shot at either Randy Orton or current WWE Champion Bray Wyatt after their match at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday. This week's Talking Smack episode saw AJ remind SmackDown General Manager that he's still due a one-on-one shot for the title. AJ will face SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon on Sunday.

- While WrestleMania 33 opponents Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose did not appear on the go-home edition of SmackDown, they did appear on Talking Smack. You can watch them go back and forth about their match in the video below:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.